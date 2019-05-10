Cassper says SA hip-hop is now all 'dark energy and egos'

Cassper Nyovest has been in the game for a long time and told fans this week that SA hip-hop has become loads more toxic over the years.

Cassper's rivalry with AKA at one point threatened to split SA hip-hop but a ceasefire has seen the waters calm for a bit.

But, according to the rapper, things are not yet hundreds and the game is still infected with a dark energy and loads of egos.

Cassper said on Twitter that hip-hop artists were "supposed to be making money and having fun together" but were now living in the trenches.

"This hip-hop thing used to be so fun. Dawg, I miss the days we used to go to sway every Sunday and just party and celebrate this SA hip-hop thing. Now it's just dark energy and egos. Motho o survivor ka Jeso fela mo."

Cassper said one of the biggest problems was there was so much hate.

"My success is your success! Your success is my success! We are hip-hop. Why does it have to be like this? I don't understand. I remember the days we used to celebrate that a hip-hop artist won best male. Now it's dark."

While some suggested it was just part of hip-hop's image, Cassper pointed out the difference between competition and hate. And of course, he is the shining light on how to deal.

"Nothing wrong with competition. It's the hate that makes things unpleasant. I'm glad God didn't add hate to my DNA. If anything, I get inspired by people who are doing better than me. I don't think I would've gone as far if I didn't let other people's achievements inspire me."