'Kukithi La's' Peggy goes to war with her relatives over a house

Morake and his siblings are gatvol of their niece, who is intent on fighting them for the family home, and turned to Moja Love's hit reality show, Kukithi La, to try to find a resolution.

Peggy moved into the house with her mom years ago, but when her mom died, she continued to stay in the house.

The problem is her uncles and aunts felt she was not maintaining the house or contributing to it.

So they decided to give her the boot.

Of course, sis wasn't happy with the developments and fought back. And man, did she fight.

Thursday night's episode was filled with arguments and more shouting than an Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs match.