'Kukithi La's' Peggy goes to war with her relatives over a house
Morake and his siblings are gatvol of their niece, who is intent on fighting them for the family home, and turned to Moja Love's hit reality show, Kukithi La, to try to find a resolution.
Peggy moved into the house with her mom years ago, but when her mom died, she continued to stay in the house.
The problem is her uncles and aunts felt she was not maintaining the house or contributing to it.
So they decided to give her the boot.
Of course, sis wasn't happy with the developments and fought back. And man, did she fight.
Thursday night's episode was filled with arguments and more shouting than an Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs match.
Morake and his siblings are at a tug of war with their niece who is constantly bullying them over their parents' house. Who will have the last say?— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 9, 2019
#Kukithila Thurs at 21h30 on Moja Love DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/5zquTPsKli
While it threatened to come to blows, Peggy asked that she be left alone to live her best life.
But on Twitter, fans of the show were not convinced and flooded TLs with memes and messages about the drama.
Many slammed Peggy, calling her spoilt, while some said sis should be left to live in peace.
I am so confused right now. “Adopted customarily”. I need a refund from Law school #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/lAPUohCFCd— Nomthandazo (@Nomthee_Mmamo) May 9, 2019
Remember Peggy is 50years old,50 years old ,and she's here with her 22 year old issues #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/D5J0julu6N— Meza (@Pumpesh10) May 9, 2019
How do you want full ownership of the house but you can't do the maintenance #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/1UCtNqUYF3— Nosipho (@Nos_Luk) May 9, 2019
This uncle must let Peggy be pls , akho need for this. He has his own house. #Kukithila— Moshe Ndiki's Stan. (@Yolanda12000) May 9, 2019
“This person is a problematic motho” come on we all heard that😂😂🚮 #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/eJgCJsTbk0— Reabetswe (@ReaLedwaba) May 9, 2019
#Kukithila Ntate Mohlala appears to be a calm person yaz. pic.twitter.com/mrchPPDWQh— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) May 9, 2019
Let's see how this niece drama unfolds on #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/fdOkm6rOk1— TC 🧘🏽♂️ (@TCNationwide) May 9, 2019