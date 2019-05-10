Kuli Roberts hits back at hate: 'I'm black as the night and accept it'

Kuli Roberts has made it clear that she will never apologise for her activism, and when people try to use her complexion to come at her, she has a very scathing message for them.

A conversation that began when Kuli raised her voice to speak for lesbians on Twitter turned into a space for Kuli to provide a few facts about herself.

She said people often think they can "hurt" her by making comments about how dark she is and how that makes her "ugly".

She said it began when she was young.

"Turns out they were calling me 'very, very, very dark one'. That is a fact I've been hearing since I could hear. It's hardly an insult but fact. You can't expect me to change my skin colour because some randoms think it's ugly. I'm black as the night and accept it," she said.