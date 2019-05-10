Kuli Roberts hits back at hate: 'I'm black as the night and accept it'
Kuli Roberts has made it clear that she will never apologise for her activism, and when people try to use her complexion to come at her, she has a very scathing message for them.
A conversation that began when Kuli raised her voice to speak for lesbians on Twitter turned into a space for Kuli to provide a few facts about herself.
She said people often think they can "hurt" her by making comments about how dark she is and how that makes her "ugly".
She said it began when she was young.
"Turns out they were calling me 'very, very, very dark one'. That is a fact I've been hearing since I could hear. It's hardly an insult but fact. You can't expect me to change my skin colour because some randoms think it's ugly. I'm black as the night and accept it," she said.
Turns out they were calling me, "very, very, very dark one'— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS💛💚🖤 (@kuliroberts) May 9, 2019
That is a fact ive been hearing since i could hear. Its hardly an insult but fact. You cant expect me to change my skin colour because some randoms think its ugly. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Im Black as the night and accept it pic.twitter.com/O2yCEmk4MM
Boo u know the hood, everyone has comments. Besides distant relatives, even the Postman would go on bout my hue which confirmed the need to retain it. U c, one cannot b dictated to by aduts especially if they r clearly mad. So i stay in my dark lane and do me.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS💛💚🖤 (@kuliroberts) May 9, 2019
Kuli made it clear that she's long detached herself from people who criticise her complexion.
She mentioned that people often tell her not to despair because the "Germans will love" her.
Oh they bore us about Germans. "Oh dont worry that these men think u too dark and unattractive, don't worry as the Germans will love u".— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS💛💚🖤 (@kuliroberts) May 9, 2019
Who is too dark and unattractive?🤣🤣. They assume we believe their nonsense. We dont! Ageists amuse too. Instead of cleaning up they hating
"There is no way I'm letting Black people make me feel bad about being darker than them. It's ludicrous! They know what to kiss," she added.
Oh, and by the way, sis is never going to bleach her skin to be lighter. So don't even ask.
Thank u boo. One cannot succumb to pressure. Also in the 80s the damaged skins were too prevalent for me to consider bleach. Pink faces with black neckz will never b cool. Oh then she would place the black hand on the pink face with a straight face🤣.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS💛💚🖤 (@kuliroberts) May 9, 2019
Obviously u act normal
Black is beautiful. Anything else is a lie!