LOL! DJ Cleo photoshopped his ID and it left Twitter howling

Name: DJ, Surname: Cleo, Sex: A LOT... Erm okuurr

10 May 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Twitter thinks that DJ Cleo plays too much.
Image: Via DJ Cleo's Instagram

The election season was a lot of things to a lot of people, but for DJ Cleo it was an opportunity to not only show off his smart ID snaps, but to send some subliminal messages to the ladies.

The DJ took to social media to share a snap of his proudly inked finger on Thursday, showing people that he had used his democratic right to cast his vote in Wednesday's elections.

However, it wasn't that wonderful fact that left Twitter howling, it was the photoshopped version of his ID that did the things.

The personal details on his ID were dodgy.

They went something like this:

Surname: CLEO

Name: DJ

Sex: A LOT

Nationality: RSA

View this post on Instagram

I made my mark ❌ #elections2019

A post shared by Dj Cleo Eskhaleni (@djcleo1) on

Needless to say, his followers were caught up on one particular detail...

Check the reactions below:

