NoMoozlie doesn't need high rotation or a million views to prove she's on fire!

There are a lot of things that Moozlie will do on these streets, like scare the whole country into thinking she's dead to drive home a message. But the one thing sis won't do is seek validation that her music is good through YouTube views or high rotation on the airwaves.

She took to Twitter this week to say as much.

"I genuinely don’t need high rotation or a million views to tell me that my sh*t bangs. Especially where Vatel and S'funukwazi are concerned. That right there is some real good South African music!" Nomuzi said.

Of course, tweeps had an opinion and, as always, they flooded her TL.

Some echoed her sentiments, while others attempted to shoot her off the "high horse" they felt she had perched herself on.

But sis wasn't here for such and she countered every attack on these streets like a boss!