NoMoozlie doesn't need high rotation or a million views to prove she's on fire!

10 May 2019 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena says she doesn't need validation that her music is good.
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena says she doesn't need validation that her music is good.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

There are a lot of things that Moozlie will do on these streets, like scare the whole country into thinking she's dead to drive home a message. But the one thing sis won't do is seek validation that her music is good through YouTube views or high rotation on the airwaves.

She took to Twitter this week to say as much.

"I genuinely don’t need high rotation or a million views to tell me that my sh*t bangs. Especially where Vatel and S'funukwazi are concerned. That right there is some real good South African music!" Nomuzi said.

Of course, tweeps had an opinion and, as always, they flooded her TL.

Some echoed her sentiments, while others attempted to shoot her off the "high horse" they felt she had perched herself on.

But sis wasn't here for such and she countered every attack on these streets like a boss!

The rapper, who often gets flack for calling herself young Mabrrr, has been working hard for a couple of years on her music and brand, and she figures she's found her place in the SA hip-hop space.

Someone said perhaps her music was slept on because she has wack visuals. Sis doesn't think so, but everyone is entitled to their opinion, right?

Watch her video below.

