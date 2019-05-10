Papa Penny says the 'game is now over' after Juju 'beef'

Papa Penny was himself caught in a feud with EFF leader Julius Malema in the build-up to Wednesday's elections, after the politician called Papa Penny uneducated at a pre-election rally.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Papa Penny said that while he was still waiting for an official apology from Julius, he would practice what he preaches and make peace with the situation.

"I am not against him anymore. Let him live however he wants. I am not fighting anymore. I don’t have beef with him. I just want him to realise that we are not animals that can just insult each other. We are human beings and we must respect one another."

Papa Penny said he sent Julius a message after the passing of the EFF leader's grandmother last weekend, wishing him strength and offering his support.

"I sent him a message after his grandmother's passing. It was very sad. He said thank you very much. We are fine with each other now," Papa Penny added.