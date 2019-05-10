TshisaLIVE

Papa Penny says the 'game is now over' after Juju 'beef'

While he is no longer fighting with Julius Malema, Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE he is still waiting for an apology from the EFF leader

10 May 2019 - 10:52 By Kyle Zeeman
Papa Penny says that now the elections are over, we can all be friends.
Papa Penny says that now the elections are over, we can all be friends.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Now that the elections are almost done and dusted, Papa Penny has called on Mzansi to unite and stop playing the games which divided the nation so much in the build-up to the polls.

Taking to Instagram this week, the reality TV star and musician called for peace.

View this post on Instagram

The game is over now less go back to our roots

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on

Papa Penny was himself caught in a feud with EFF leader Julius Malema in the build-up to Wednesday's elections, after the politician called Papa Penny uneducated at a pre-election rally. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Papa Penny said that while he was still waiting for an official apology from Julius, he would practice what he preaches and make peace with the situation.

"I am not against him anymore. Let him live however he wants. I am not fighting anymore. I don’t have beef with him. I just want him to realise that we are not animals that can just insult each other. We are human beings and we must respect one another."

Papa Penny said he sent Julius a message after the passing of the EFF leader's grandmother last weekend, wishing him strength and offering his support. 

"I sent him a message after his grandmother's passing. It was very sad. He said thank you very much. We are fine with each other now," Papa Penny added.

MORE

Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings'

"No, it is an election time. We pick on each other. Papa Penny is a politician. Now he is a cry baby and says all these things, but doesn't deal with ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Papa Penny on Julius Malema: African culture is not about insulting people

Star wants public apology from Julius over jab after rejecting inbox message from EFF leader
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema: Stay away from me!

Papa Penny was clearly peeved by Julius Malema.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X