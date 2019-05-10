TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie heartbroken as she remembers her mom's death

'It feels like she has died all over again'

10 May 2019 - 10:53 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Modiadie has opened up about losing her mom.
Image: Pearl Modiadie Instagram

Metro FM DJ Pearl Modiadie has been candid with her followers on social media recently and on Thursday shared her heartbreak on the anniversary of her mother's death.

Pearl's mom died a few years ago but the emotions of the day came flooding back and the star took to Instagram to share her pain.

Sharing a snap of her mother, Pearl wrote: "I'm sad today. I'm very sad today. It's the 9th of May and this day will forever take me back to the moment I lost my mother."

She recounted how she had fed her mother on the morning of her death and remembered how she kept asking Pearl for the time.

"That should've been the biggest sign that she was preparing to take her last breath, but we didn’t think much of it because she had made such great progress since leaving the hospital. The time she was asking about eventually came and took her away. It was time. I remember laying on her chest having convinced myself that she was only sleeping, that she'd wake up. She didn't wake up and every year we remember her on this day."

Pearl said that while every year was emotional, this year was particularly difficult.

"This year is particularly difficult for some reason. Remembering her actually hurts today. It feels like she has died all over again and it has made me very sad."

Pearl was soon flooded with messages of support and love from her followers, who did the same earlier this week when Pearl opened up about her struggles after breaking up with her bae last year.

She is determined to not let the grief overwhelm her and to make her mother proud.

Two years ago, she built her father a house, calling it the proudest moment of her entire life.

