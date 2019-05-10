SNAPS | Abdul Khoza thanks his in-laws for the blessing that is his wife

Weddings are always beautiful but what's even more beautiful is the coming together of two families and the love shared between them. Recently married Abdul Khoza took time out to acknowledge the people who have supported him and his wife.

The Isibaya actor took to Instagram to share some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of his big day that happened just a few weeks ago and with it a heartfelt message thanking all the people that made his and his wife's day special.

"I just want to say thank you to you all for making this day such a success and unforgettable memory in our lives. You all looked stunning in your beautiful attires. I am honored & humbled by your love. Thank you to my in-laws for allowing me the honor of sharing this life with mama," Abdul wrote.

Abdul's big day was over the Freedom Day weekend and he said nothing has made him happier than giving his freedom to the love of his life.

"On the 27th of April Freedom Day, I celebrated by giving away my freedom to the love of my life Baatile Mary-Anne Themane. The amount of love and support that we received from our family and friends left me speechless."

The actor went on to give a shout out to everybody who played a role in making their fairytale wedding a reality.

From the amazing stay my family had at The NorthCliff Villa to the beautiful welcome we received from our newly extended family Themanes. The joyous singing and dancing that took place, seeing smiles on the faces of all those who attended. To the beautiful decor done by my sisters in law that turned the garden into a high-class venue.

See their beautiful pictures below.