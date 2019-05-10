Trevor Noah defends his Met Gala look

Trevor Noah has hit back at critics after he was dragged for wearing a T-shirt to the prestigious Met Gala earlier this week.

Trevor angered the fashion Gods when he hit the red carpet in a simple white shirt and suit jacket. The shirt did carry a message though: "This is all a formality."

Speaking on his The Daily Show after the Met Gala, Trevor couldn't help but throw a little shade at those people who thought he interpreted the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", wrong.

"Are you telling me a T-shirt isn't camp? What did you wear to camp? A**hole."