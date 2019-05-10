TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah defends his Met Gala look

10 May 2019 - 09:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah wore a T-shirt to the Met Gala.
Trevor Noah wore a T-shirt to the Met Gala.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trevor Noah has hit back at critics after he was dragged for wearing a T-shirt to the prestigious Met Gala earlier this week.

Trevor angered the fashion Gods when he hit the red carpet in a simple white shirt and suit jacket. The shirt did carry a message though: "This is all a formality."

Speaking on his The Daily Show after the Met Gala, Trevor couldn't help but throw a little shade at those people who thought he interpreted the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", wrong.

"Are you telling me a T-shirt isn't camp? What did you wear to camp? A**hole."

In a Between the Scenes clip, Trevor said he got more hate for his Met Gala look than his political views, and explained that he was simply wearing a piece that was playing off past political statements.

He said that while he was teased at the event for his outfit, it was better than Katy Perry's hamburger suit.

"I felt bad. I was like, did I get this wrong. And then I turned and Katy Perry was a hamburger. Then I was like, no, I don't know how this fashion thing works, but I'm pretty certain a hamburger is not better than a T-shirt. I'm just going to put my money on it."

Trevor also pointed out that it was far easier to eat dinner at the event dressed in a T-shirt.

So in the end it was a win for "functional fashion".

