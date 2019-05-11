TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose

11 May 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Tira said he was in the zone.
DJ Tira said he was in the zone.
Image: Via Tira's Instagram

When DJ Tira tried to flex by posting a video of himself walking on stage, the last thing he probably expected was to be accused of being rude to a gogo.

But that is exactly what happened when Tira was dragged on social media for apparently snubbing a gogo who had been waiting for him.

In the video, Tira could be seen walking through a crowd of people before heading on stage at the Driekoppies Stadium in Mpumalanga when a woman reaches out to him. Unfortunately the star walks right past her.

Fans took to the comment section to call him out for ignoring the woman and said it was "just not on". They called him a "hypocrite" and accused him of acting like he was better than other people because of his celebrity status.

As fans shared their disappointment in the star, Tira told one user that he would never do it on purpose.

"Do you know me as a person who will do such on purpose?" he added.

He later edited his post to clear the air.

"I didn't see that lady trying to greet me 💔, if you know me you would know I wouldn't just ignore someone trying to show me love. I guess I switched into the zone a minute early. Ngiyaxolisa."

WATCH | Twitter slams DJ Tira for vibing to Mampintsha's music

DJ Tira has come under fire on social media after he posted a video of himself jamming to Mampintsha's new track.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Tira on Babes & Mampintsha: he needs whatever punishment is due

After being accused by Babes Wodumo's fans of being an enabler of the alleged abuse the Wololo hitmaker endured from Mampintsha, DJ Tira has opened ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

DJ Tira: 'Babes Wodumo is home safe and sound'

DJ Tira has responded to the widespread backlash he's received after a video which seemingly shows a man believed to be Mampintsha physically ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Caster Semenya vs IAAF: 'This is some bullsh*t' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X