Kim Kardashian announces birth of fourth child, a boy

11 May 2019 - 15:54 By Reuters
Kim Kardashian West has announced the birth of hers and Kanye West's fourth child. File photo.
Image: Angela WEISS / AFP

Kim Kardashian on Friday announced the arrival of her fourth child, a boy born via a surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kardashian told her 60 million Twitter followers in a posting.

"He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," the reality star added.

Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was born in January 2018 also via a surrogate, son Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.

The new baby's name was not revealed.

Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks following the birth of Saint in 2015 if she became pregnant again. 

