TshisaLIVE

Samkelo Ndlovu’s little one is the cutest

11 May 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Samkelo Ndlovu is a doting mom.
Samkelo Ndlovu is a doting mom.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

TV star Samkelo Ndlovu gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter on social media recently, and man is she cute!

Since giving birth last year, Samkelo has tried to keep her little one off social media, only posting pictures on occasions like her first birthday.

So you can imagine fans' excitement when she posted a snap of her little one on Twitter this week.

She gave her followers an update on how her little princess is doing, telling them that she is trying to eat anything she can get her hands on, including the sprinkler.

Her posts sparked a conversation about raising children, and soon Samkelo was sharing her thoughts on discipline.

She said that she would not hit her child but rather punish her, and claimed there were thing that "there are some things we need to unlearn via parenting in the black community".

MORE

SNAPS | Samkelo Ndlovu in a bikini is an entire heatwave

It may be the last few weeks of summer but actress Samkelo Ndlovu is still bringing the heat, recently flaunting her banging body in a sexy bikini ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Samkelo does the things for her baby's first birthday

Samkelo Ndlovu can't believe her baby girl is one-year-old already.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

I was in danger, we were alone -Samkelo on harassment by a director

"I just remember calling my agent crying and saying to her "this is what happened. I can't believe that he did this'.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Caster Semenya vs IAAF: 'This is some bullsh*t' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X