Samkelo Ndlovu’s little one is the cutest
TV star Samkelo Ndlovu gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter on social media recently, and man is she cute!
Since giving birth last year, Samkelo has tried to keep her little one off social media, only posting pictures on occasions like her first birthday.
So you can imagine fans' excitement when she posted a snap of her little one on Twitter this week.
She gave her followers an update on how her little princess is doing, telling them that she is trying to eat anything she can get her hands on, including the sprinkler.
My daughter is in her oral fixation phase still, she tries to eat everything from my knee to flowers in the garden. Here she is about to try and eat the sprinkler 🤷🏾♀️😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/QfYmczoYC9— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) May 6, 2019
Her posts sparked a conversation about raising children, and soon Samkelo was sharing her thoughts on discipline.
She said that she would not hit her child but rather punish her, and claimed there were thing that "there are some things we need to unlearn via parenting in the black community".
It a conversation worth having. My daughter is quite feisty and I won’t hit her, I’d rather speak to her and punish he accordingly if she’s bad.— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) May 6, 2019
There are some things we need to unlearn via parenting in the black community. https://t.co/cRpKszjmF6