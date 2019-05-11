Samkelo Ndlovu’s little one is the cutest

TV star Samkelo Ndlovu gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughter on social media recently, and man is she cute!

Since giving birth last year, Samkelo has tried to keep her little one off social media, only posting pictures on occasions like her first birthday.

So you can imagine fans' excitement when she posted a snap of her little one on Twitter this week.

She gave her followers an update on how her little princess is doing, telling them that she is trying to eat anything she can get her hands on, including the sprinkler.