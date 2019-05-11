WATCH | LOL! Lerato Mvelase & Chris Radebe found a way to be 'happily single'

Actress Lerato Mvelase and her colleague, Chris Radebe, may have thought they were fooling around when they made a video sharing a proposal on what "arrangement" can lead to one being "happily single" but tweeps have latched on to the idea!

In a playful video, the Isibaya actors had a mini-dialogue about what can be done for a person to be content and happy even when they are single. The proposal Chris shared with Lerato was that they could keep each other company (in all senses of the phrase) while they wait for the people who are meant to complete them.

That way, Chris said, they won't be motivated by a sex drought to easily fall into new relationships.

Check the hilarious video below!