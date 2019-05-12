WATCH | Here's what Trevor Noah thinks could go wrong with FB's new crush feature
Comedian Trevor Noah has some misgivings about Facebook's latest feature that lets you know when one of your friends have a crush on you. He said the way it's set up, it may lead to paranoia among Facebook users.
Trevor took a jab at Facebook, which he also called "Instagram for old people", for their latest Secret Crush feature. He joked that it had a few loopholes that he felt Facebook should look at fixing.
"They have a new feature called Secret Crush which basically lets you know if one of your friends have a crush on you. So you pick someone, they pick someone but it doesn't tell you which one of your friends it is unless you link. Which I think is a terrible idea because it's just gonna make people paranoid," Trevor said.
Imagine your grandmother turning out to be crush, Trevor said.
Facebook's new “Secret Crush” feature could help you find love… or just your grandma. pic.twitter.com/FYDNYyk8dL— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 6, 2019