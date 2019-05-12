TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's what Trevor Noah thinks could go wrong with FB's new crush feature

12 May 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA

Comedian Trevor Noah has some misgivings about Facebook's latest feature that lets you know when one of your friends have a crush on you. He said the way it's set up, it may lead to paranoia among Facebook users.

Trevor took a jab at Facebook, which he also called "Instagram for old people", for their latest Secret Crush feature. He joked that it had a few loopholes that he felt Facebook should look at fixing.

"They have a new feature called Secret Crush which basically lets you know if one of your friends have a crush on you. So you pick someone, they pick someone but it doesn't tell you which one of your friends it is unless you link. Which I think is a terrible idea because it's just gonna make people paranoid," Trevor said.

Imagine your grandmother turning out to be crush, Trevor said.

