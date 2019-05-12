TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somhale's video will make your knees feel weak

12 May 2019 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Somizi and Mohale's love wins. Each. Damn. Time.
Image: Instagram

Somizi posted a cute video on Instagram this week, giving fans another glimpse of his romance with Mohale, this time at the gym.

If you can’t stand the heat please don’t open the video 'cause it's blazing hot.

In the video, Somgaga and his bae spiced up their workout with steamy kisses. Like, they were literally doing sit-ups and giving each other kisses at the end of each rep.

Shuu! That’s creativity on another level. 

Who said going to the gym with your partner has to be boring? Raise your hands, let's see. Somgaga is showing us how it’s done.

#Couple goals.

Watch the cute video below

Happy workers day. Happy work out day. 👬👑👑

