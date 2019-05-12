TshisaLIVE

YASSS! DJ Shimza’s sexy body will make your jaw drop with envy

12 May 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Shimza has been on a weight loss journey.
DJ Shimza has been on a weight loss journey.
Image: Instagram

DJ Shimza took to Instagram recently to post a breathtaking picture of his body transformation that will cause your jaw to drop with envy.

Mzansi is approaching winter but DJ Shimza's blazing hot body is bringing back the heat wave.

He posted a before and after pic on Instagram that will make you think your eyes are deceiving you.

He wrote: "Now imagine if I can go for a 6 pack and some abs nyana #HealthIsWealth"

He has been investing his time on a weight loss journey by eating healthy and running, and damn the results are unbelievable.

Shuu! Healthy lifestyle and determination really pays off when you work towards your goal.

Have a look at the results of his hard work.

Hold up! Did the internet just find Shimza’s twin sister?

Even Shimza couldn't help but share a laugh at the resemblance
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Shimza slammed for commending Ramaphosa's 'efforts in curbing youth unemployment'

DJ Shimza has been accused of not being in tune with the struggles of the unemployed youth.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DJ Shimza took his One Man Show to Europe - and killed it!

From Mzansi to the world!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. Itu Khune’s new bae clears the air on marriage and cheating claims TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X