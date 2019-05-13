TshisaLIVE

Despite claims of dropped charges, Mampintsha is still heading to court

13 May 2019 - 11:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Mampintsha is expected back in court on Wednesday,
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thuli Dlamini

Despite speculation that Babes Wodumo has dropped assault charges against her boyfriend Mampintsha, the NPA has told TshisaLIVE that the Big Nuz star will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday as planned. 

Mampintsha was charged with assault after a video of him hitting Babes went viral two months ago. The musician was arrested and released on R2,000 bail. He also laid a counter-charge of assault against Babes.

Last week Mampintsha's manager, Lindo Buthelezi, told TshisaLIVE that the pair was back together and confirmed that Mampintsha had dropped his assault case against Babes.

'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance

Babes broke her silence on the outrage her recent collab with Mampintsha sparked
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Buthelezi would not comment on whether Babes had dropped the charges against Mampintsha, but this week a source told Sunday Sun that the Wololo star intended to do so.

However, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara poured cold water on these claims, saying they know nothing about such developments. 

"We have noted the media reports but have had no indication that Babes intends to withdraw the charges or that she has already. As far as we are concerned, Mampintsha will appear in court on Wednesday. We have not been told otherwise," she said.

Kara added that if Babes intended to withdraw the charges, she would need to make the court aware of this on Wednesday. "We will be going to court because he will be appearing. We will hear in court," she said.

Babes recently broke her silence amid criticism that she had taken Mampintsha back, telling an Instagram user who accused her of mocking survivors of abuse to not stick her nose in the couple's business.

"Ey sis naka izindaba zakho. Uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili ..." Babes said in Zulu.

