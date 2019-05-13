Despite claims of dropped charges, Mampintsha is still heading to court

Buthelezi would not comment on whether Babes had dropped the charges against Mampintsha, but this week a source told Sunday Sun that the Wololo star intended to do so.

However, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara poured cold water on these claims, saying they know nothing about such developments.

"We have noted the media reports but have had no indication that Babes intends to withdraw the charges or that she has already. As far as we are concerned, Mampintsha will appear in court on Wednesday. We have not been told otherwise," she said.

Kara added that if Babes intended to withdraw the charges, she would need to make the court aware of this on Wednesday. "We will be going to court because he will be appearing. We will hear in court," she said.

Babes recently broke her silence amid criticism that she had taken Mampintsha back, telling an Instagram user who accused her of mocking survivors of abuse to not stick her nose in the couple's business.

"Ey sis naka izindaba zakho. Uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili ..." Babes said in Zulu.