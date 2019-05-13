TshisaLIVE

'Happy birthday Mama Pantha' - Twitter showers Pearl Thusi with love

13 May 2019 - 14:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi partied up a storm at her birthday bash on Sunday.
Pearl Thusi partied up a storm at her birthday bash on Sunday.
Image: Instagram

Messages of love and well wishes keep pouring in for Pearl Thusi as the South African star celebrates her birthday.

Pearl, who turned 31 on Monday, partied up a storm on Sunday at an event in Johannesburg that she had earlier invited fans to be a part of. 

"My birthday parties are always super lit. Come see for yourself. If you know, you know!" she told her followers on Saturday.

Here are some of the birthday messages from her fans.

READ MORE:

DJ Zinhle & Pearl Thusi get all the love on Mother's Day-'They are an inspiration'

Celebrity moms and best friends DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi’s Mother’s Day shoot won the hearts of many tweeps.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Celebs are SA's new water warriors

Actress and comedian Pearl Thusi, musician Chad Saaiman, DJs Doowap and TrashGodd and TV personality Claire Mawisa hiked, cycled, paddled and ...
News
1 month ago

'All is now forgiven' - Lasizwe and Pearl Thusi finally squash the beef

That beef wasn't out for long.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X