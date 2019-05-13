'Happy birthday Mama Pantha' - Twitter showers Pearl Thusi with love
Messages of love and well wishes keep pouring in for Pearl Thusi as the South African star celebrates her birthday.
Pearl, who turned 31 on Monday, partied up a storm on Sunday at an event in Johannesburg that she had earlier invited fans to be a part of.
"My birthday parties are always super lit. Come see for yourself. If you know, you know!" she told her followers on Saturday.
Celebrating my strength and power. Proud of the woman I've become. I party like one too... 😎😉.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 11, 2019
See you at SUMO. ❤️💃🤞🏽💅.
MY BDAY PARTIES ARE ALWAYS SUPA LIT 😭. COME SEE FOR YOURSELF. IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW! pic.twitter.com/VlT7oTReJV
Here are some of the birthday messages from her fans.
Mama Panther also known as Pearl Thusi = Positive Energy. Our society need more of that, you deserve all the love coming your way.— Bonginkosi Hlathe (@HumbleTaker) May 13, 2019
Happy Birthday @PearlThusi
Happy birthday mama!! Stay super fly and beautiful 😍😋..— Miss Gee (@LwandisaG) May 13, 2019
"Yeah, I'm talking 'bout Pearl Thusi" ♫♬ @PearlThusi
Happy birthday birthday Pearl Thusi! Ube nosuku oluhle nje ngawe 😍🎂— Konke Ndaba (@ndabasbonga) May 13, 2019
Counting down to @PearlThusi’s Birthday! 🎈🎁🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/fIEAd3IW3C— Linda Moeketsi (@LindaMoeketsi) May 12, 2019
Help me wish this Magnificent creature a happy birthday! 💐@PearlThusi you’ve always been more than the sum of your undoubtedly gorgeous parts. I count myself as very fortunate to have seen & experienced and even more, to reside in your Big beautiful heart! I Love u endlessly!❤️ pic.twitter.com/OX7B06qGUH— King Angie (@AngieKhumalo) May 13, 2019
Happy Birthday Pearl Thusi. You're such a trailblazer, Okuhle and Thando are blessed to have you as a mother. A #ContinentalTreasure 😍😍😘😘 @PearlThusi we love you.— Nkechi the village warrior 🐲 (@Ikech_Balogun) May 13, 2019
Happy birthday mamma pantha @PearlThusi keep shining ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/fhwABKZuzX— Ashley Knowles (@AshleyKnowles) May 13, 2019
Happy birthday day @PearlThusi ra morata Pearl Thusi. enjoy ur day❤ pic.twitter.com/tzaVS6PjhO— desiree lanka (@desireelanka) May 13, 2019
Happy Birthday Mamma Pantha and South African Queen, @PearlThusi!! You're such an inspiration and positive energy to many across the world. Wishing you all the love and blessings in your new year of life. 🙏👑❤🎉 📷: Pearl Thusi pic.twitter.com/McOny3mjGR— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 13, 2019
Happy Birthday to the love of my life, the thing that keeps me going: Pearl Thusi’s hair. Can’t wait to spoil you.— Simmi Areff (@simmiareff) May 13, 2019
Happy birthday to my African Queen👑— Chyna (@andilechyna28) May 13, 2019
Ukhule babe @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/0DrFeisT8w
Happy birthday Zulu and Yellow "Pearl Thusi" 💙 Have yourself a wonderful day— RT Samuel (@RampelaTladi) May 13, 2019