Mulisa Mudau on her new 'Muvhango' gig: 'It's a dream come true!'

13 May 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mulisa Mudau plays Elelwani in 'Muvhango'.
Image: Gallo Images/ Sowetan/ Veli Nhlapo

Determined to explore every aspect of her talent, Real Goboza field presenter Mulisa Mudau has recently bagged a role in Muvhango as an eager waitress. Not only is it a dream come true, but it's an opportunity she plans to leave a mark on. 

The Limpopo-born star told TshisaLIVE that even though she left her heart on the audition floor last November, she was still shocked when she was told she had landed the role.

"I gave that audition my all! Left my heart on the floor for it, so I knew there was a chance that I would get the role, but when I got the call from my agent telling me that I got the role it was a surreal moment for me. Had to pinch myself just in case I was dreaming. I was very happy and proud of myself."

Already considered a celebrity by many, Mulisa said the most fulfilling thing about getting the role was telling her family back home in Venda. It was even sweeter when she found out her grandfather was an extra on the SABC2 soapie a long time ago.

"Everyone was happy for me, honestly, but my highlight was when I told my grandfather and he told me that many years ago he was an extra on Muvhango, so he was extremely proud that his grandchild is part of the Muvhango cast. It's a dream come true."

Why acting? Well, Mulisa said it was her passion for making good TV that pushed her in the acting direction and through the help of an acting coach, she was ready to launch her career.

Mulisa plays Elelwani, a feisty waitress with big ambitions. Just like her on-screen character, Mulisa hopes this is the beginning of great things for her in the acting industry.

"Elelwani is feisty! She’s the kind of girl that doesn’t allow her background to define her. With the little she has, she makes it work!"

On the 26th August 2017 my life took a complete 360 degree turn for the BEST!!😭✨ I’ll forever be indebted to @mzansi_fosho and #openuptheindustry because it gave me a chance to live my wildest dreams! I went from being a #mzansiinsiderpresentersearch national finalist to being a @officialrgb field presenter, a @selimathunzi1 guest presenter and now an actress on one of the biggest soapie in South Africa!! I am so proud to announce that I have now joined @muvhangosa family!! Thank you so much @trinity_management_sa and sis @noziphonkelemba for believing in me and giving me a chance🙏🏽💖 Catch Elelwani every Monday to Friday on Sabc 2 at 21h00!! #togodbetheglory #dreamsarevalid #muvhango

