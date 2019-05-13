Mulisa Mudau on her new 'Muvhango' gig: 'It's a dream come true!'

Determined to explore every aspect of her talent, Real Goboza field presenter Mulisa Mudau has recently bagged a role in Muvhango as an eager waitress. Not only is it a dream come true, but it's an opportunity she plans to leave a mark on.

The Limpopo-born star told TshisaLIVE that even though she left her heart on the audition floor last November, she was still shocked when she was told she had landed the role.

"I gave that audition my all! Left my heart on the floor for it, so I knew there was a chance that I would get the role, but when I got the call from my agent telling me that I got the role it was a surreal moment for me. Had to pinch myself just in case I was dreaming. I was very happy and proud of myself."

Already considered a celebrity by many, Mulisa said the most fulfilling thing about getting the role was telling her family back home in Venda. It was even sweeter when she found out her grandfather was an extra on the SABC2 soapie a long time ago.