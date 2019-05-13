Nipsey Hussle's marathon store made more than $10m since he died

Nipsey Hussle's online store has surpassed the hopes of his surviving family after raking in more than $10m since the rapper's untimely death.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was fatally shot outside his store in Los Angeles on March 31, leaving the world shocked and his family, friends, and fans devastated.

XXL confirmed that weeks after Nipsey was buried his fans have not stopped showing their support for the rapper by buying merchandise from his store, which is currently only operating online as he was shot just outside his physical store in LA.

According to a source, hoodies, hats, and t-shirts are the biggest sellers. The family, through the store's official Instagram page, thanked people for their unwavering support.

