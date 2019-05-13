TshisaLIVE

Nipsey Hussle's marathon store made more than $10m since he died

13 May 2019 - 11:26 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nipsey Hussle's store has done great with revenue since he died.
Nipsey Hussle's store has done great with revenue since he died.
Image: Nipsey Hussle via Instagram

Nipsey Hussle's online store has surpassed the hopes of his surviving family after raking in more than $10m since the rapper's untimely death.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was fatally shot outside his store in Los Angeles on March 31, leaving the world shocked and his family, friends, and fans devastated.

XXL confirmed that weeks after Nipsey was buried his fans have not stopped showing their support for the rapper by buying merchandise from his store, which is currently only operating online as he was shot just outside his physical store in LA.

According to a source, hoodies, hats, and t-shirts are the biggest sellers. The family, through the store's official Instagram page, thanked people for their unwavering support.

Read the message below.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on

MORE

Simz Ngema on learning to live without her love, Dumi Masilela

"It is hurtful and difficult to be a widow, to have to learn to be independent again," Simz said
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zahara shakes off record label drama, announces month-long overseas tour

"I am focused on a new path. I am in a new space. I am exhausted from talking about it. I just want to leave it to my lawyers and move on with my ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Mulisa Mudau on her new 'Muvhango' gig: 'It's a dream come true!'

Just like the character she plays, Mulisa Mudau hopes this is the beginning of great things for her.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X