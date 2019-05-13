Ntsiki Mazwai believes Cassper & AKA rap about 'useless' things

In Ntsiki Mazwai's eyes, Cassper Nyovest and AKA need to evaluate the messages attached to their music if they have any ambition of reaching the levels of the late ProKid.

It's no secret that Ntsiki isn't shy to share opinion about anything that lands on her radar.

On Sunday, AKA and Cassper were the unlucky targets that found themselves in the firing line.

Ntsiki took to Twitter to express how AKA and Cassper have introduced the nation to a frivolous era of hip-hop.

One that she was definitely not impressed with.

"ProKid's generation rapped about social issues... AKA and Cassper rap about booze. #StandardDrop" she said.