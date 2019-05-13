TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai believes Cassper & AKA rap about 'useless' things

"ProKid's generation rapped about social issues... AKA and Cassper rap about booze. #StandardDrop," Ntsiki said.

13 May 2019 - 11:18 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
TV host Ntsiki Mazwai went off at Cassper and AKA on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

In Ntsiki Mazwai's eyes, Cassper Nyovest and AKA need to evaluate the messages attached to their music if they have any ambition of reaching the levels of the late ProKid. 

It's no secret that Ntsiki isn't shy to share opinion about anything that lands on her radar. 

On Sunday, AKA and Cassper were the unlucky targets that found themselves in the firing line. 

Ntsiki took to Twitter to express how AKA and Cassper have introduced the nation to a frivolous era of hip-hop.

One that she was definitely not impressed with.

"ProKid's generation rapped about social issues... AKA and Cassper rap about booze. #StandardDrop" she said.

Ntsiki went on to explain that she felt Cassper and AKA offered nothing "substantial" in their music and that they seldom rapped about real issues affecting people.

"We need rappers who rap about real issues affecting us... so they can fulfill their spiritual calling of giving us rhymes we can vent to... and thus express our emotions and therefore making us better souls," Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki said in this day and age, we needed conscious rap, that mirrored society and made a conscious effort to leave the world better than it found it.

Read the tweets below.

Ya... no... kuTense!

