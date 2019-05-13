OPW gogo’s attempt to hide her cleavage gives viewers the giggles
Mlindeni and Fikile Madonda are both in their 60s but celebrated their big day on Our Perfect Wedding like they were in the 20s - just don't suggest gogo wears cleavage!
The couple have been together since 1975, when Ma was visiting a friend and caught the eye of Mlindeni.
He said from the moment he met her, he knew she was the one: “I knew she was the one I had been waiting for all along to be my bride.”
At first Fikile didn’t take him seriously at all, but after a year of waiting baba finally managed to score a date. They married 14 years later.
On Sunday they decided to have a second wedding to celebrate 37 years of marriage.
It also gave Mam Fikile a chance to hire her first wedding dress and baba to get a wedding ring. But while Ma was looking at dresses, she made it clear that she wasn't about that cleavage life.
Fans of the show were tickled by her passionate stance and flooded social media with memes and messages.
#OurPerfectWedding this was the BEST episode. So inspiring.I love how mama says my cleAvage I'm old now. She looks so beautiful so does papa. The decor wow.cake levels darling. GOD BLESS their reunion pic.twitter.com/o6t82ul9PS— Pinky Luv (@Pinky94928477) May 12, 2019
Shame gogo ain't about cleavage life, why bamenza so mara #OurPerfectWedding— Phumzile (@Phumzile_S) May 12, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding I was touched when she cried bcoz of the cleavage showing, I blame the kids! pic.twitter.com/McAWMnT7SC— Lu (@LGiqwa) May 12, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding cleavage ka gogo👌👌 yenza ngifihle eyami pic.twitter.com/EpwMrCXs6N— Nokuphiwa Simelane (@Phiwa_Simelane) May 12, 2019
Gogo is worried about her cleavage but she looks beautiful #ourperfectwedding— Mj (@mj_lebetsa) May 12, 2019
Those of you fussing about how beautiful #OurPerfectWedding was; just remember it didn’t come through magic; Gogo Madonda had to put up with a lot of his nonsense to get where we are today. Work on yours and stop this thing of seeking a Jesus Christ type of a man pic.twitter.com/kZFM4IXsbQ— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) May 12, 2019
This is Gods work 37yrs of love❤❤❤❤#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/xnTYa9bGUW— Thobeka Thobilicious❤ Mohlabi (@Charloza4life) May 12, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding first and foremost Mr and Mrs Madonda dont look in their 60's🤭The wedding was elegant and classy. Love is truly beautiful, kind and eternal😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IiA3GygJXp— 🍍Nobuhle M🍍 (@Buhlae_Venay) May 12, 2019
@OPWMzansi everything was Perfect! Gogo and Mkhulu were crying here while we watch🤩🙌 #ourperfectwedding— Mandisa Sthandiwe (@MandisaSthandi3) May 12, 2019