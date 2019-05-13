TshisaLIVE

OPW gogo’s attempt to hide her cleavage gives viewers the giggles

13 May 2019 - 11:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Mr and Mrs Madonda celebrated their 37th anniversary with a second wedding.
Image: Our Perfect Wedding/ Twitter

Mlindeni and Fikile Madonda are both in their 60s but celebrated their big day on Our Perfect Wedding like they were in the 20s - just don't suggest gogo wears cleavage!

The couple have been together since 1975, when Ma was visiting a friend and caught the eye of Mlindeni.

He said from the moment he met her, he knew she was the one: “I knew she was the one I had been waiting for all along to be my bride.”

At first Fikile didn’t take him seriously at all, but after a year of waiting baba finally managed to score a date. They married 14 years later.

On Sunday they decided to have a second wedding to celebrate 37 years of marriage.

It also gave Mam Fikile a chance to hire her first wedding dress and baba to get a wedding ring. But while Ma was looking at dresses, she made it clear that she wasn't about that cleavage life.

Fans of the show were tickled by her passionate stance and flooded social media with memes and messages.

