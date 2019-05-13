Three other times Trevor Noah poked fun at Julius Malema and EFF

Trevor Noah has once again made headlines for slamming Julius Malema, the latest of several comments the SA-born comedian has made about the EFF leader over the years.

A video of Trevor referring to Julius as a "popular anti-establishment politician" and highlighting several moments from the leader's career on The Daily Show went viral over the weekend. The Daily Show clip appeared to have been later deleted off the show's feed.

One of the clips used by the show was from an interview where Malema spoke about killing white people.

“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodelling his kitchen,” said Noah in response to the clip.

Trevor's comments divided opinions on social media with some claiming the comedian had 'sold out', while others applauded his comments.

In response, EFF's Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Trevor a “puppet of establishment".

But it is not the first time that Trevor has used the EFF as the butt of his jokes or compared Julius to US president Donald Trump.

"What would my comedy career be without you"

While Trevor's mentions were flooded after winning his first Emmy in 2017, the comedian responded to the EFF's congratulatory message by asking what his comedy career would be without them.