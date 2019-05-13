Tributes pour in for veteran actor Ron Smerczak

Tributes are pouring in for veteran British-born South African actor Ron Smerczak, who died aged 69.

The actor's death saw many sending tributes on social media, singing his praises for his contribution to the arts.

The details around his death are still vague at the moment.

Many may remember Smerczak for his recent role as S'khova on Isibaya or for his various roles over the years in small-screen productions such as Generations, Isidingo, Justice For All, Villa Rosa, Rhythm City and Strike Back.

He has also featured in a number of international projects, including American Eagle.