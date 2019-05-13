TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for veteran actor Ron Smerczak

13 May 2019 - 10:05 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Veteran actor Ron Smerczak has died.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Newey

Tributes are pouring in for veteran British-born South African actor Ron Smerczak, who died aged 69.

The actor's death saw many sending tributes on social media, singing his praises for his contribution to the arts.

The details around his death are still vague at the moment.

Many may remember Smerczak for his recent role as S'khova on Isibaya or for his various roles over the years in small-screen productions such as Generations, Isidingo, Justice For All, Villa Rosa, Rhythm City and Strike Back.

He has also featured in a number of international projects, including American Eagle.

Ron Smerczak The South African RADA trained and SAFTA awarded actor died aged 70 this morning from a heart attack A...

Posted by Nathan Waywell on Sunday, 12 May 2019

One of the most touching tributes came from former Isidingo actor Jack Devnarain, who applauded Ron for having been a great guide.

"That moment when you think back to the last time you spoke to someone for whom you have the greatest respect & admiration. You agreed to coffee and catch up. Then he's gone. Actor, icon, legend & guide #RonSmerczak is no more," he wrote.

