Tributes pour in for veteran actor Ron Smerczak
Tributes are pouring in for veteran British-born South African actor Ron Smerczak, who died aged 69.
The actor's death saw many sending tributes on social media, singing his praises for his contribution to the arts.
The details around his death are still vague at the moment.
Many may remember Smerczak for his recent role as S'khova on Isibaya or for his various roles over the years in small-screen productions such as Generations, Isidingo, Justice For All, Villa Rosa, Rhythm City and Strike Back.
He has also featured in a number of international projects, including American Eagle.
Ron Smerczak The South African RADA trained and SAFTA awarded actor died aged 70 this morning from a heart attack A...Posted by Nathan Waywell on Sunday, 12 May 2019
One of the most touching tributes came from former Isidingo actor Jack Devnarain, who applauded Ron for having been a great guide.
"That moment when you think back to the last time you spoke to someone for whom you have the greatest respect & admiration. You agreed to coffee and catch up. Then he's gone. Actor, icon, legend & guide #RonSmerczak is no more," he wrote.
That moment when you think back to the last time you spoke to someone for whom you have the greatest respect & admiration - you agreed to coffee & catch up. Then he's gone...— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) May 12, 2019
Actor, icon, legend & guide #RonSmerczak is no more.
He's performing for the Bard tonight. @SAGActors pic.twitter.com/zLdCfdMH3S
A lifetime is somehow never enough to tap into the marvelous wisdom of this great man and #SAGA champion. We will not fail your legacy dear #RonSmerczak. Your talent brought unfathomable depth to stage and screen. Rest well, Sir. @SAGActors pic.twitter.com/KlLKjEHjv9— SAGA Chairman (@SagaChairman) May 12, 2019
RIP Ron Smerczak (Mr McCoy) @BlackSailsCast @BlkSails_STARZ https://t.co/B3QHO3KZMe— Craig Jackson (@craigojacko) May 13, 2019
View this post on Instagram
SAGA mourns the passing of veteran actor and industry stalwart Ron Smerczak. His love for Shakespeare, stage, TV and film defined his decades of service to the industry. We remember him as a friend, mentor and inspiration and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are all poorer for his loss.