Mihlali vs FlySafair: Here's what we know so far
Social media personality and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase stands by her claims that she and her friends were subjected to racism and were called "animals" by FlySafair staff members for being "too loud".
Taking to Instagram to share their alleged encounter in a lengthy post, Ndamase said the airline needs to hire staff members who are "educated" and "trained".
"My friends and I were called animals by these people on @flysafairza because we were being too loud on a flight. I didn't know it was against the law to speak on a flight, I mean if you have a problem with hearing black people's voices buy a private jet."
In a statement released by the airline on Monday afternoon, the company said they were still in talks with Ndamase and would give no further comment until the matter had been resolved between both parties.
On racism, the company said although they are a "cohesive team" and have no tolerance of any form of discrimination. They are investigating the matter.
Both FlySafair and Mihlali have since dominated conversations on Twitter as people continue to weigh in, some in support of Ndamase and some of the airline.
One of the tweeps who claimed to have been on the same flight as Ndamase and her friends gave a different version than Ndamase's.
I was on this flight and what I saw was rather different from this account. I was not close enough to hear the racist comment but I witnessed the loud, rude and rowdeness conduct. #FlySafair— Okoye Bhengu (@Rinyah) May 13, 2019
