Rea Tsotella| Lol! So Nathi was actually looking for Nomvula to give back his ID?
Fans of hit reality show Rea Tsotella were left shooketh beyond belief on Monday when Nomvula was accused of running off with a man's ID, prompting jokes that musician Nathi Mankayi was not singing about his love for Nomvula on his 2015 hit but asking her to give back his documents.
The show's host Bishop Makamu heard how Nomvula apparently conned a woman into handing over her ID and then married her to a foreigner.
What would you do if your friend sold your ID number for money and you find yourself married to a foreigner?#ReaTsotella #Amanyala Mon at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH157 pic.twitter.com/b0ts698mbg— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 12, 2019
Of course Nomvula tried to explain herself and distance herself from the marriages, but viewers were not convinced.
They took to Twitter to post memes and messages about her and the show, warning each other to just run when put in the same situation as the women who were conned.
They also demanded to know who Nomvula's accomplices were.
That is why I don't play with my ID sorry!! #Reatsotella pic.twitter.com/EDY7T1VpND— 🔱YouNg BlacknGifted🔱 (@Viidot_SA) May 13, 2019
#ReaTsotella When someone introduces themselves as nomvula:— Thin Ice (@ThinIce20) May 13, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/OLKEpYBUcB
Remember when Nathi Was looking For Nomvula, we thought he was looking for his lover kanti she took his ID 🤣🤣😂😂 #reatsotella pic.twitter.com/H7mwVCJ9fO— 💖22 March 💖 🇿🇦👑Scott Lamar 🇿🇦👑 (@LamarSeti) May 13, 2019
Nomvula is dangerous..you can see by her calmness😈👿😈👿😈😈#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/BAi9X0yUCj— Thobeka Thobilicious❤ Mohlabi (@Charloza4life) May 13, 2019
I'm up to there.... Ke maka a Nomvula #ReATsotella pic.twitter.com/4tZfhDodqO— IG:@rs.minnie🔱follow (@Minnie_Selie) May 13, 2019
Nomvula is a pro corn artist 😅👇#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/DP7FW1z4NE— T kallisen (@Coziest_Tizzy) May 13, 2019
#ReATsotella The SimCard story is not making any sense. Nomvula's explanation is not clear at all. Yoh!! pic.twitter.com/mbr7LYXeD1— IG:@rs.minnie🔱follow (@Minnie_Selie) May 13, 2019
You can check your marriage status on the Home Affairs database by sending an sms to 32551 with the letter M followed by your ID number (example: M 5001010050080) A reply sms will be sent back to your cellphone to confirm your marital status and the date.#ReaTsotella #Amanyala— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) May 13, 2019
#ReaTsotella Something tells me she married Mr Akhese so that Mr Akhese could get citizenship.— Lily Pearls🌹🌷🌹 (@sebati_trudy) May 13, 2019
She was paid with the R250 and the Nokia phone. pic.twitter.com/XYt5FT4yhX
#ReaTsotella Nomvula mara Nomvula MARA unamanga manga straight pic.twitter.com/Dpi8QJKJ2y— Corrypablo (@Corrypablo) May 14, 2019