TshisaLIVE

Rea Tsotella| Lol! So Nathi was actually looking for Nomvula to give back his ID?

14 May 2019 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu is the host of Rea Tsotella.
Bishop Makamu is the host of Rea Tsotella.
Image: Supplied

Fans of hit reality show Rea Tsotella were left shooketh beyond belief on Monday when Nomvula was accused of running off with a man's ID, prompting jokes that musician Nathi Mankayi was not singing about his love for Nomvula on his 2015 hit but asking her to give back his documents.

The show's host Bishop Makamu heard how Nomvula apparently conned a woman into handing over her ID and then married her to a foreigner.

Of course Nomvula tried to explain herself and distance herself from the marriages, but viewers were not convinced. 

They took to Twitter to post memes and messages about her and the show, warning each other to just run when put in the same situation as the women who were conned.

They also demanded to know who Nomvula's accomplices were.

MORE

IN MEMES | There was a whole 'hitman' on Rea Tsotella & it was tense!

The audience was on their best behaviour!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | Moshe handles 'nude pics guy' like a pro on Rea Tsotella

The way Moshe had to duck the flirtatious statements aimed at him... he was straight up doing Matrix moves
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Twitter: Why are we entertained by this trash on Rea Tsotella

Tweeps can't believe some of the hectic scenarios on Rea Tsotella are real
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Tira: I didn't snub gogo on purpose TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Here's what Trevor Noah thinks could go wrong with FB's new crush ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper still isn't over the Samas' 'Doc Shebeleza' snub TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X