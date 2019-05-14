Rea Tsotella| Lol! So Nathi was actually looking for Nomvula to give back his ID?

Fans of hit reality show Rea Tsotella were left shooketh beyond belief on Monday when Nomvula was accused of running off with a man's ID, prompting jokes that musician Nathi Mankayi was not singing about his love for Nomvula on his 2015 hit but asking her to give back his documents.

The show's host Bishop Makamu heard how Nomvula apparently conned a woman into handing over her ID and then married her to a foreigner.