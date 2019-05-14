TshisaLIVE

So much drama on Lockdown & yet Katlego's teeth stole the spotlight!

14 May 2019 - 10:37 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Natasha Thahane slayed her role as Katlego last night.
Image: Natasha Thahane via Instagram

Viewers of popular drama series Lockdown came out in their numbers to give props to Natasha Thahane for her stellar performance as Katlego after she made the things to be done with Trevor Gumbi.

Their scene was one of the most intriguing and intense scenes on the much-loved drama and tweeps couldn't stop raving about how well Katlego completed her mission from Masabatha.

The cult-god convinced Katlego to go kill a man because her god apparently instructed her so, and while fans didn't initially think Katlego would have the balls to do it, sis pulled it off. Trevor's performance was equally amazing and even he gave props to his young colleague and crew.

"Nothing was pretty! Thank you Lockdown and Black Brains, it was a real treat being on your set with your gracious talent and amazing crew," he said.

Tweeps were impressed by Katlego's performance but her teeth were still their main concern. They even pulled up the memes for them!

