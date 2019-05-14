Zodwa Wabantu: Money changed my mind about marriage

The sudden 180º turn that Zodwa Wabantu has taken from her "I'll never get married" days has left fans doubtful that fame hasn't changed their fave "keeping it real" socialite.

But as she explained to TshisaLIVE, money has simply given her options, which have changed her outlook on life.

Not so long ago, Zodwa declared herself the "non-marriage type", but fast-forward to 2019 and she has not only proposed to her "Ben 10" boyfriend but now plans to send lobola to his family and to foot the boot for the wedding of her dreams.

She spoke to TshisaLIVE about the sudden plot twist.

"I was sure I would never get married and when I said it, I meant it. But things changed for me. Money changed my mind, it gave me options," she said.