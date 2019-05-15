Kelly K on Chad: I could never ask for a better role model for my son
Kelly Khumalo found herself a rare breed - a man who loves her and her children like his own.
The star took time out of her busy schedule this week to give a shoutout to Chad Da Don for being a great role model for her son Christian.
Kelly posted a cute snap of Chad and Christian rocking the same pose and a sweet caption to go with it.
"I could never ask for a better role model for my son Chad, the God in you reflects on everything you do," she wrote.
The pair have been living their best lives as a family with getaways and vacations.
Posting a snap from one of their recent trips, Chad spoke about the importance of celebrating God's blessings that come in the form of family.
"No club, no money or alcohol can replace what God will give you! Exodus 19 verse 5: Now if you obey me and keep my covenant, then out of all nations you will be my treasured possession," Chad wrote.
His mom and manager Norma shared his sentiments in the comment section, thanking God for the blessing of family.
"Amen. Thank God for everything you’ve done and still doing in our family’s life. Thank you for my new sister in Christ. Thank you for my daughter-in-law and for my grandchildren. Together we serve a living God," she said.
How sweet!