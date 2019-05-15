Kelly K on Chad: I could never ask for a better role model for my son

Kelly Khumalo found herself a rare breed - a man who loves her and her children like his own.

The star took time out of her busy schedule this week to give a shoutout to Chad Da Don for being a great role model for her son Christian.

Kelly posted a cute snap of Chad and Christian rocking the same pose and a sweet caption to go with it.

"I could never ask for a better role model for my son Chad, the God in you reflects on everything you do," she wrote.