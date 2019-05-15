TshisaLIVE

Rapping in an American accent is like wearing a weave: Ntsiki Mazwai

15 May 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Poet and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai always sparks debate on Twitter with controversial topics.
Image: Ntsiki Mazwai via Instagram

Poet and TV show host Ntsiki Mazwai is never one to mince her words.

Just as the fire she set on her TL when she said Cassper and AKA "only rap about alcohol" was beginning to die down, she added fuel when she threw shade at African rappers who rap in "American accents".

Ntsiki's followers immediately connected the tweet to the aforementioned rappers but also added that the poet had no right to judge creatives as it's usually a case of each to his own.

Some defended the rappers they thought Ntsiki was targeting, while others defended the weave-wearers.

Oksalayo Ntsiki was not taking anything back, fam. She said what she said!

And just as the different South Africa rapper stans came forth with defenses for their faves, Ntsiki quickly broadened the scope of her spicy tweet to the rest of Mzansi who prioritised the English language above their mother tongue; particularly for their children.

She went in with scathing criticism and gave some advice while she was at it.

"Considering the fact that you're not exactly building your own ish... you will be talking to the black majority at the plantation anyways!! Learn your people's language wethu."

"What you wanna know English for? To go set up shop in Britain? Your people speak indigenous languages. Amen"

"It's embarrassing when your children [only] speak English... especially since it's done to appease and fit in [with] their white friends who don't care about learning your languages. You're so deeply insecure parents ... and pathetic actually."

Read the rest of her thread below.

