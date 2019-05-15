Rapping in an American accent is like wearing a weave: Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and TV show host Ntsiki Mazwai is never one to mince her words.

Just as the fire she set on her TL when she said Cassper and AKA "only rap about alcohol" was beginning to die down, she added fuel when she threw shade at African rappers who rap in "American accents".

Ntsiki's followers immediately connected the tweet to the aforementioned rappers but also added that the poet had no right to judge creatives as it's usually a case of each to his own.

Some defended the rappers they thought Ntsiki was targeting, while others defended the weave-wearers.