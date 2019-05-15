TshisaLIVE

Yhu! When Nyan' Nyan's Eniva said it's over, even Twitter felt hurt!

When Monada said 'If you dump me, I'll faint' Kleinboy heard that message loud and clear!

15 May 2019 - 11:04 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Luyanda Potwana is the host of Nyan Nyan.
Image: Nyan'Nyan via Twitter

In life you think that "adulting" or "relationshipping" is hard, until you watch reality TV shows like Nyan' Nyan and realise that other people are going through the most and that there are levels of dating you may have never experienced.

Tweeps learned that King Monada's Malwedhe was based on a true story, the story of Kleinboy and Eniva who asked Nyan' Nyan to intervene in their relationship.

After 15 years Eniva found someone better than her Kleinboy and she called the show to help break the news to Kleinboy that she's done with him. 

Watching Kleinboy's reactions, fans understood why she had to call the show because guy kept threatening to collapse and actually went through with his plans a couple of times throughout the show.

Below is just one of the times Kleinboy's broken heart made him "collapse".

Viewers watched as Kleinboy promised to collapse and actually "collapsed" five times and almost gave them a sixth. 

It was an emotional mess in these streets as some felt his pain, others couldn't help but laugh at his "fainting tendencies".

And, well, the rest were really just there for Eniva who was as cold as the queen of ice when she told Kleinboy that she was done with him.

