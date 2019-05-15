WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha

Gqom star Babes Wodumo made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on an assault charge, delaying the case against her former lover Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

The common-assault case against Babes (real name Bongekile Simelane), her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee (real name Thobeka Ndaba) was adjourned for an alternative dispute resolution after the trio made the lightning appearance before magistrate Jackie Jonck.

Present in the court for the first time was the complainant, Neliswa Zondi.

Previously a warrant of arrest had been issued for the Simelane sisters after they failed to appear in court and blamed their absence on car troubles.