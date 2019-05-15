WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
Gqom star Babes Wodumo made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday on an assault charge, delaying the case against her former lover Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.
The common-assault case against Babes (real name Bongekile Simelane), her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee (real name Thobeka Ndaba) was adjourned for an alternative dispute resolution after the trio made the lightning appearance before magistrate Jackie Jonck.
Present in the court for the first time was the complainant, Neliswa Zondi.
Previously a warrant of arrest had been issued for the Simelane sisters after they failed to appear in court and blamed their absence on car troubles.
The assault charges they face relate to an incident at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, in March. Zondi alleges that she was attacked by the women.
Immediately after the matter was adjourned, Wodumo did a vosho - the popular South African dance that involves squatting and kicking - and posed for pictures.
She told TshishaLIVE that she was dashing off to Pinetown magistrate's court where Mampintsha was due to appear on an assault charge.
Mampintsha handed himself over to police in March after a video was posted on Babes's Instagram live, in which a man can be seen slapping her. He was released on R2,000 bail.