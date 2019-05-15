'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance

Babes Wodumo is trending on the Twitter trends list and dominating TL across various social media platforms after she turned a "day in court" into a dramatic fest, and South Africans weren't impressed.

The assault case involving Mampintsha and Babes took an interesting twist on Wednesday when the matter was referred to Families SA (Famsa) for mediation.

State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that an agreement for the case to be referred to Famsa had been reached by both parties.

People took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the star's behaviour at the "usually" respected law institutions, where Babes was seemingly having the time of her life doing voshos and engaging with fans.

"I've never seen anyone who disrespects the judiciary like Babes Wodumo," said one tweep.