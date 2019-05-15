'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance
'I've never seen anyone who disrespects the judiciary like #BabesWodumo,' said one tweep
Babes Wodumo is trending on the Twitter trends list and dominating TL across various social media platforms after she turned a "day in court" into a dramatic fest, and South Africans weren't impressed.
The assault case involving Mampintsha and Babes took an interesting twist on Wednesday when the matter was referred to Families SA (Famsa) for mediation.
State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court that an agreement for the case to be referred to Famsa had been reached by both parties.
People took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the star's behaviour at the "usually" respected law institutions, where Babes was seemingly having the time of her life doing voshos and engaging with fans.
"I've never seen anyone who disrespects the judiciary like Babes Wodumo," said one tweep.
Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza told TshisaLIVE outside the court that the case of assault still stood against Mampintsha amid wide speculation that gqom star Wodumo would withdraw the charges against Mampintsha after the pair got back together.
"[Famsa] is to try and resolve the matter between the two," said Magwaza.
Meanwhile, Twitter had the memes that expressed how they felt whenever they saw Babes "playing with the judicial system", and how they have learnt to mind their own business.
Whenever I see Babes Wodumo trending #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/OvHIKXZimm— THAMSANQA (@Thamsa) May 15, 2019
#BabesWodumo will one day need help from the South Africans and no one will be willing to help because of her behavior. pic.twitter.com/vNeBYmeyZp— Rato🌸🌻 (@motlhabi_lerato) May 15, 2019
I've never seen anyone who disrespects the judiciary like #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/cqaSLNM8ta— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 15, 2019
#BabesWodumo— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 15, 2019
I feel for Amadlozi Wodumo pic.twitter.com/xT1JZjI9Zl
Me whenever I see #BabesWodumo trending. 👇🏾👇🏾— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) May 15, 2019
I don't even want to know what she did. I just keep it moving. pic.twitter.com/fEBtoNgLtN
Myself when seeing #BabesWodumo trending again......... Andizi pic.twitter.com/rxJCwg7k06— Cingokuhle (@Cingokuhle4) May 15, 2019
#BabesWodumo— Apparently |425| (@Boss1sss) May 15, 2019
Babes Celebrating a Postponement of her case like pic.twitter.com/pR6mXerari
#BabesWodumo— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 15, 2019
Say this after me:
"FROM
TODAY
I
WILL
DRINK
WATER
AND
MIND MY OWN BUSINESS"
------------END-------------- pic.twitter.com/6vtXE2IZCo