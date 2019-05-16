Cassper flies in popular US trainer Jessica Burciaga for his music video
Cassper Nyovest has brought in the big guns in the form of popular US fitness trainer Jessica Burciaga to make sure his Move For Me music video is packing major heat.
For weeks now the rapper has been hyping fans up over how "amazing" his music video for his latest single is going to be, and revealed on Wednesday that Jessica would feature in it.
Cassper shared a video of Jessica arriving at the airport on Instagram.
And, if you have no idea who Jessica actually is ... we've got your back!
The trainer and model has an Instagram following of over 1.6 million and in case you didn't see, has one smoking hot body. She's based in Los Angeles and has a swimsuit and bikini range called Jessica Burciaga x Chynna Dolls.
How did Cassper get the plug? Well, Instagram of course!
Jessica posted a video of herself in the gym sweating it out to Cassper's track and the rest is history.
Below is the video that inspired Cassper to go searching for Miss Jess.
Check out her sexy gym moves.
My first fitness video I’m posting on my page ☺️Thank you to all the sweet women who send messages telling me how I’m motivating and inspiring them to do the same! Means so much ❤️🙏🏽 Im proud of myself for losing 20 pounds in the last 10 months and finally sticking w my workouts. I’ve been so off & on w/ working out my whole life so this is pretty amazing for me 💕 Thank you to @melissamolinaro for introducing me to the best trainer ever @georgecking ! We have more work to do 👙👙 Ladies you can watch more videos in my highlights above 👆🏽 Song: @casspernyovest “Move For Me”