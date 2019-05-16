TshisaLIVE

LootLove on parenting twins: I’ve been pooed on, peed on and I’m tired

16 May 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
LootLove gets real about being a new mom to twin girls.
Image: Instagram/Lootlove

It's evident that the hardships of motherhood don't discriminate ... celebrity or not, sh*t gets real, literally.

TV personality LootLove gave birth to twin girls a few months ago and isn't shy to admit that it isn't always a bed of roses. 

Loot shared a video on Instagram, explaining her level of fatigue and her battle with trying to find a balance as a new and working mom. 

"So I'm about to down coffee cup number three because, like," she said before she sighed.

Lootlove gets candid about the not so glam side of motherhood

Lootlove shares the funny side of motherhood with fans.
1 month ago

"You know like how you have AA, I really feel like we should have those weekly meetings for new moms . 'Oh hi, I'm Loot, I'm a new mom, I don't know what I'm doing, it's going, I've been pooped on, peed on, I'm tired. I can't even go to the loo 'cause I'm a mother of two ... that even rhymes ... that's the only thing that's cute in my life guys."

Loot also gave a shout-out to all new moms,  particularly those with twins. She said it got a bit overwhelming at times and it helped when experienced moms offered help and advice.

She also thanked everyone who had sent her words of encouragement. 

"I wake up with a plan every day and every day the girls change my plan ... lol! Much love to the more experienced moms who help, support, share stories, have helped and been so kind when I’ve been moving around with the girls." 

Watch the video below.

