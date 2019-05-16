TshisaLIVE

Oros Mampofu: Being a dad has changed everything for me

16 May 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Oros Mampofu is excited to have rejoined the world of soapies.
Oros Mampofu is excited to have rejoined the world of soapies.
Image: Oros Mampofu/ Instagram

Former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mampofu recently welcomed a baby girl and told TshisaLIVE that it changed his perspective on life and his career.

He said that nothing could prepare him for the joy of being a dad.

"It has been the most amazing thing for me. I can't explain it, really. It is just this change that has been incredible. I just want to protect and be with her. It has changed everything for me."

The star recently scored a role as Banele on e.tv soapie Rhythm City where he tackles the issues faced by students who have moved to the big city for school.

He said being a dad made him think about the next generation and what changes needed to happen.

And while he will still always be remembered as Jama on Skeem Saam, he hopes Banele will have the same impact.

"I've always been involved with projects and this is another exciting one. I don't think I want anyone to forget any of the roles I have played because they have so much power to make an impact. I want people to give Banele the same love they gave Jama because he is dealing with such important issues."

