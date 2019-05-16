Oros Mampofu: Being a dad has changed everything for me

Former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mampofu recently welcomed a baby girl and told TshisaLIVE that it changed his perspective on life and his career.

He said that nothing could prepare him for the joy of being a dad.

"It has been the most amazing thing for me. I can't explain it, really. It is just this change that has been incredible. I just want to protect and be with her. It has changed everything for me."

The star recently scored a role as Banele on e.tv soapie Rhythm City where he tackles the issues faced by students who have moved to the big city for school.