Paxton Fielies is 'grateful' for support from fans after she got scammed

Former Idols winner Paxton and her family got scammed by contractors. A generous supporter offered to pay for renovations for free

16 May 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Idols season 13 winner Paxton Fielies said she's extremely grateful for the support she's received.
Image: Gallo Images / Dereck Green

Paxton Fielies came back home from Sweden to find that a generous supporter had come out to help her and her family finish the planned renovations to her house, after the original contractor allegedly ran off with their money and left them with a leaking house.

A contractor had stepped up and offered Paxton and her mother help to finish their house after they paid another builder almost R800k and he didn't finish the job.

"I'm happy with how things have worked out, this situation had the potential to be extremely heartbreaking for me and my family. But we are so grateful for the outcome and I'm so happy for the people that have shown us so much love and even more for the offer to help that came forth," Paxton told TshisaLIVE.

Paxton told TshisaLIVE that her family intended to take legal action against the builder who allegedly scammed her.

The Idols SA singer said she was happy her mother was in a better space after the stress she had to deal with when the previous contractor made off with their money.

"My mother was so happy after meeting with the Strand builder and it looks promising. We are just extremely grateful and happy."

The young singer landed on Sunday from her international gig at The World Children's Prize in Sweden.

"It was really an honour to be there and represent SA and what the organisation stands for is really amazing and a worthy course. I was nervous just before I took to the stage but I used the nerves to help me give my ultimate best."

Watch her touching performance below.

1 day ago

TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

