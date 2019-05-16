Three big hints that Babes and Mampintsha reunited before 'mediation'

TshisaLIVE reported that Mampintsha's manager said the two were back together, calling the fight, which was broadcast on Babes' Instagram page and allegedly showed Mampintsha hitting her, a "lover's spat".

"When you are in a relationship with someone and you have different personalities, things can happen. People are waiting for them to fight and go at each other, but they are in love. This is real. The love is real. This was not fabricated. We are not playing anyone for fools," said Lindo "Dog DBN" Buthelezi.

Team Babes denied they were back together, but here are three signs that their romance has, perhaps, been back on for a while.

Babes performed Mampintsha's song

Babes outraged her followers and the public when a video of her performing Mampintsha's new song, Khona Ingane Lay'ndlini, made its way to social media platforms. When questioned about whether or not they had reunited, she said she had performed the song to spite Mampintsha.