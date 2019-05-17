Bohang Moeko's excited about his Hollywood gig: I got a taste now I want more

Even though Bohang Moeko's stint in international series The Hot Zone was short, it's given him a taste of what's to come and he's more determined to realise this dream than ever.

The actor, who has made a name for himself on the South African acting landscape with roles in local productions such as Is'thunzi, The Queen and Homekeepers, told TshisaLIVE he was ecstatic about bagging the role.

"I was obviously excited and extremely happy to get the call that I got the role. I had auditioned a few times actually and I initially wasn't auditioning for the role of the doctor. It's exciting because it has always been the goal for me to go into the international space. It's always been the goal and now through this series - even though it is a short series - I got a taste and now I want more!" he said.

The actor explained his role was only a "short stint" because the series is only a few episodes. He said he appears in the first episode and that was a big deal for him because he (together with his other cast members) set the tone for the rest of the series.

"This for me is a step in the right direction for the goals I had set for myself. It really is a big deal for me, something worth the celebration and something I have worked really hard towards. I know that more great things are coming."

The actor is currently in Isidingo and revealed that he'll be back on the small screen on May 22 and he's also set to shoot a local feature film soon that will be out sometime next year.

The Hot Zone was mostly shot in the States but there are some scenes that were shot in South Africa and Bohang said he can't wait for people to watch the series.

The Hot Zone series will air on Nat Geo from May 27 where Bohang will play a Doctor Musoke.