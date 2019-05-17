TshisaLIVE

Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!

17 May 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
AKA and Cassper Nyovest will share the stage for the benefit of the youth.
AKA and Cassper Nyovest will share the stage for the benefit of the youth.
Image: AKA/Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

They may not be besties, but the two most loved rappers in Mzansi couldn't turn down an opportunity to help raise awareness of nyaope addiction amongst the youth.

To do so, they will share the stage in June, Youth Month.

Okay. So it's not holding hands and singing Khumbaya, nor is it an actual collabo, but with the long, and still ongoing, beef between AKA and Cassper Nyovest, fans are grateful for anything that has both names in the headlining acts.

Both artists have, in the past, snubbed events because the other is there.

In a press release for the event, it was stated that the local rap rivals will take to the stage in Maboloka, Brits, to commemorate the third anniversary of Join the Movement, a festival to raise awareness of nyaope addiction in the region.

The event is free for the youth and organised by Isibaya actress and philanthropist Zinhle Ngwenya and her husband Robert Ngwenya’s MZ Ngwenya Foundation.

The annual festival aims to continue its mission to address the challenges affecting the youth of today, particularly substance abuse.

"I started the Join the Movement to make a difference in the lives of the youth and, with the prevalence of substance abuse, it’s crucial that we create a platform for conversations around curbing drug abuse and uplifting our youth," Zinhle explained.

Joining AKA and Cassper Nyovest for the celebrations will be DJ Tira, Kwesta, Emtee, Naak Musiq, Mlindo, Busiswa, Sjava and many more.

This celebration will take place on Youth Day, June 16.

MORE

Ringo the changes: muso joins surprising list of new MPLs

The political party picks for SA’s new generation of lawmakers make an interestingly vibrant mix.
News
5 hours ago

Bohang Moeko's excited about his Hollywood gig: I got a taste now I want more

It's only the beginning for Bohang!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cassper flies in popular US trainer Jessica Burciaga for his music video

Cassper managed to rope in the sexy US trainer to feature in his upcoming video.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

AKA on fame: To be honest, I don’t even f***ing care anymore

AKA is totes 'over fame' and he ain't even gonna front about it!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm p*ssed' - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Verwoerd's grandson heading to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE
  5. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X