Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!

They may not be besties, but the two most loved rappers in Mzansi couldn't turn down an opportunity to help raise awareness of nyaope addiction amongst the youth.

To do so, they will share the stage in June, Youth Month.

Okay. So it's not holding hands and singing Khumbaya, nor is it an actual collabo, but with the long, and still ongoing, beef between AKA and Cassper Nyovest, fans are grateful for anything that has both names in the headlining acts.

Both artists have, in the past, snubbed events because the other is there.