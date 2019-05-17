Cassper and AKA to perform together for a good cause!
They may not be besties, but the two most loved rappers in Mzansi couldn't turn down an opportunity to help raise awareness of nyaope addiction amongst the youth.
To do so, they will share the stage in June, Youth Month.
Okay. So it's not holding hands and singing Khumbaya, nor is it an actual collabo, but with the long, and still ongoing, beef between AKA and Cassper Nyovest, fans are grateful for anything that has both names in the headlining acts.
Both artists have, in the past, snubbed events because the other is there.
I used to think this AKA and Cassper beef is a not real— 🔺𝒫𝓎𝓇𝒶𝓂𝒾𝒹 𝐼𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒹 ❁ (@LueTheFiddler) May 15, 2019
When the other one post a big announcement the other one immediately has something to announce right away!!
And yes they BOTH participated in this🤣🤣
In a press release for the event, it was stated that the local rap rivals will take to the stage in Maboloka, Brits, to commemorate the third anniversary of Join the Movement, a festival to raise awareness of nyaope addiction in the region.
The event is free for the youth and organised by Isibaya actress and philanthropist Zinhle Ngwenya and her husband Robert Ngwenya’s MZ Ngwenya Foundation.
The annual festival aims to continue its mission to address the challenges affecting the youth of today, particularly substance abuse.
"I started the Join the Movement to make a difference in the lives of the youth and, with the prevalence of substance abuse, it’s crucial that we create a platform for conversations around curbing drug abuse and uplifting our youth," Zinhle explained.
Joining AKA and Cassper Nyovest for the celebrations will be DJ Tira, Kwesta, Emtee, Naak Musiq, Mlindo, Busiswa, Sjava and many more.
This celebration will take place on Youth Day, June 16.
I used to think this AKA and Cassper beef is a not real— 🔺𝒫𝓎𝓇𝒶𝓂𝒾𝒹 𝐼𝓃 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒹 ❁ (@LueTheFiddler) May 15, 2019
When the other one post a big announcement the other one immediately has something to announce right away!!
And yes they BOTH participated in this🤣🤣