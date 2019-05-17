Don't cancel Babes for 'going back' to Mampintsha: POWA

Following reports that Mandla "Mampitsha" Maphumulo and his partner, Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, are back together, many South Africans have threatened to boycott the artists.

Earlier this year Babes posted an Instagram live video showing Mampintsha hitting her. She later opened an assault case against him. In turn, Mampintsha laid assault charges against her.

He has since apologised for hitting her and said he would be dropping the charges, telling TshisaLIVE that they were back together and their love was "stronger than a fight".

While team Babes has not confirmed that they are together, she recently featured in a music video with Mampintsha and has posted images on her Instagram stories of him, along with heart emoticons.