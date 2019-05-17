Don't cancel Babes for 'going back' to Mampintsha: POWA
Following reports that Mandla "Mampitsha" Maphumulo and his partner, Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, are back together, many South Africans have threatened to boycott the artists.
Earlier this year Babes posted an Instagram live video showing Mampintsha hitting her. She later opened an assault case against him. In turn, Mampintsha laid assault charges against her.
He has since apologised for hitting her and said he would be dropping the charges, telling TshisaLIVE that they were back together and their love was "stronger than a fight".
While team Babes has not confirmed that they are together, she recently featured in a music video with Mampintsha and has posted images on her Instagram stories of him, along with heart emoticons.
This week the pair agreed to court-appointed mediation.
The turn of events has angered many in South Africa, with some threatening to "cancel" the artists.
Counselling manager at People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) Itumeleng Moloko said the best thing people could do to assist those in abusive relationships was to offer continued support.
"It is challenging to see a loved one going back or staying in an abusive relationship. As much as you can try and help, unfortunately the ball is in their court. In an abusive relationship, manipulation and power dynamics are a huge contribution. Sometimes the victim is often too scared to leave or they don’t have the courage to leave at all," says Moloko.
She said there was often a defining moment, where the victim would muster the courage to walk away.
"As friends and family, you can offer support and encouragement instead of shaming the victim. However, there also needs to be boundaries so that you don’t get sucked into the whole situation."
Femicide in South Africa highlighted:
In SA, according to Statistic SA, one in five women experience physical abuse by a partner. Stats SA also highlighted that the country had some of the highest rates of gender-based violence and femicide in the world - five times the global average.
Where to turn to for help in abusive situations:
- POWA: 011 642 4345
- LifeLine: 0861 322 322
- Famsa: 031 202 8987
- SADAG: 0800 21 22 23
- Family Life Centre: 011 788 4784