TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too

It didn't go down too well with MaYeni or MaKhumalo fans not to see their fave wives of the Mseleku household!

17 May 2019 - 09:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
MaCele had the full spotlight on Thursday's episode of 'Uthando Nes'thembu'.
MaCele had the full spotlight on Thursday's episode of 'Uthando Nes'thembu'.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Fans of the Mseleku wives tune in to the show every Thursday night to see what their favourite wives are up to, but  this week's episode left some thirsty for more as MaCele, the first wife, took centre stage.

MaCele, who is also called Mam'khulu because of her first-wife status, was the centre of attention this week as she dealt with Musa's troublesome child, Sne.

Musa had Sne out of wedlock and due to life not being kind to her, she has found herself in all sorts of trouble.

Fans of the first wife fell more in love with her and praised her for loving Sne like she's her biological mother. Many also shared that they see why MaCele was a great first wife - her compassion made her care for all the other wives' children like they are her own.

A quality many said was hard to find.

All those who weren't too mesmerised with MaCele's motherly heart were complaining about their faves (the other wives) not getting air time.

And they came with the memes.

MORE

Thuso Mbedu shares some words of wisdom with budding actors

"Casting producers and directors etc are more interested in looking at a reel when exploring new talent than an Instagram page," Thuso advised
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Bohang Moeko's excited about his Hollywood gig: I got a taste now I want more

It's only the beginning for Bohang!
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Three big hints that Babes and Mampintsha reunited before 'mediation'

Are they or aren't they back together?
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu: My late mom is proud of me, clothed or naked

"I am proud of my progress, I'm sure my mother would be proud too," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm p*ssed' - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Verwoerd's grandson heading to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE
  5. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X