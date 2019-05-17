IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too
It didn't go down too well with MaYeni or MaKhumalo fans not to see their fave wives of the Mseleku household!
Fans of the Mseleku wives tune in to the show every Thursday night to see what their favourite wives are up to, but this week's episode left some thirsty for more as MaCele, the first wife, took centre stage.
MaCele, who is also called Mam'khulu because of her first-wife status, was the centre of attention this week as she dealt with Musa's troublesome child, Sne.
Musa had Sne out of wedlock and due to life not being kind to her, she has found herself in all sorts of trouble.
Fans of the first wife fell more in love with her and praised her for loving Sne like she's her biological mother. Many also shared that they see why MaCele was a great first wife - her compassion made her care for all the other wives' children like they are her own.
A quality many said was hard to find.
All those who weren't too mesmerised with MaCele's motherly heart were complaining about their faves (the other wives) not getting air time.
And they came with the memes.
I don't normally agree with MaCele but seeing her cry broke my heart. What Sne did is extremely selfish & unfair. It hurts when someone throws your help back in your face. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/CxUOYzFDOm— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) May 16, 2019
MaCele is really trying to be a good step mother kulo Sne 😭😭😭 she might appear as a devil but she's trying and this Sne is busy doing amanyomfonyomfo and blaming it on inhlawulo Buka MaCele's even crying, the whole first wife! #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/l8uxch4UH8— uNontokozo (@Kapok_Blue) May 16, 2019
Shem umamkhulu has a good heart yaz.... I think she's misunderstood. The way she deals with Sne and her child's case - that's genuine love guys 🤗❤️#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ia7Vdjih6c— Straight Talk No Chaser (@TalkChaser) May 16, 2019
MaCele 💔💔💔💔💔a mother's heart guys ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Z969ltVBzK— The Shy Tweep 🇿🇦 (@TlameloMok) May 16, 2019
I have met people like Sne and I have cousins who behave like Sne. They all act so miserable and they want u to feel sorry for them. But bottom line is, they are draining and they are irresponsible. Abazicabangeli. #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/6OshUjMv0F— Thru the Eye of the Needle (@Cecilia_Mthwane) May 16, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu Sne is stubborn. pic.twitter.com/TCFdvKxRul— khosiQueen ✌️⚽⚽ (@Didintle4real) May 16, 2019
Waiting for Mayeni and she didn't go show up #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/6u7ohrCJKm— Dbongs (@DbongsJangaseb) May 16, 2019
I didn't see Mayeni 💔💔#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GMwvIJ4mox— Hlebbles♡ (@Sihle_Magida) May 16, 2019
As much as i don't like Mato this time she is right. Putting the foot down on Snes nonsense #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/0edgTCNFcm— Refilwe Judi Tshabalala (@fifi_judik) May 16, 2019
Was expecting Sne to lose her appetite after MaCeles words but, MORE SAUCE! #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/A0uSpgf4ex— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) May 16, 2019
#Uthandonesthembu MaCele learnt the hard way that you can never be upset in english🤣🤣.. English just did the things pic.twitter.com/vrLSiflq0x— Siphelele Ndebele (@lerleh_n) May 16, 2019