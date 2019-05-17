IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too

Fans of the Mseleku wives tune in to the show every Thursday night to see what their favourite wives are up to, but this week's episode left some thirsty for more as MaCele, the first wife, took centre stage.

MaCele, who is also called Mam'khulu because of her first-wife status, was the centre of attention this week as she dealt with Musa's troublesome child, Sne.

Musa had Sne out of wedlock and due to life not being kind to her, she has found herself in all sorts of trouble.

Fans of the first wife fell more in love with her and praised her for loving Sne like she's her biological mother. Many also shared that they see why MaCele was a great first wife - her compassion made her care for all the other wives' children like they are her own.

A quality many said was hard to find.

All those who weren't too mesmerised with MaCele's motherly heart were complaining about their faves (the other wives) not getting air time.

And they came with the memes.