Nthati Moshesh pens love letter to acting: 'You captured my heart'

Despite facing her fair share of challenges for more than a decade as an actress, Nthati Moshesh's love for the craft remains stronger than ever.

Nthati, who fell in love with acting at a young age, penned a heartfelt about the love she has for acting.

"I fell in love with you as a young girl playing house growing up in Katlehong. I relished immersing myself in role playing. I bumped into you again when I studied you as a matric subject. I remember exactly the moment I fell hopelessly in love with you. You made my heart beat faster before opening nights, my palms would sweat and to this day my knees shake and threaten to buckle when I'm on stage."

Nthati said it was a no-brainer when she went on to study acting at a higher level, where her "soul and entire being" was captured.