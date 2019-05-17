Thuso Mbedu shares some words of wisdom with budding actors

It's no secret that Thuso Mbedu has done the most both here on home soil and internationally, and she has some useful tips to share with aspiring actors.

The Emmy-nominated actress took to Twitter to let aspiring actors know that sharing Instagram snaps will not get them gigs in acting. She explained that YouTube was a better platform for an updated reel to catch the eye of casting producers and directors.

"Actors/actresses of Mzansi (the country not the channel), please keep your material (a reel ideally) up to date and searchable online (YouTube is great) as you never know who will be looking," she said.