Thuso Mbedu shares some words of wisdom with budding actors
Dear young actors take notes...
It's no secret that Thuso Mbedu has done the most both here on home soil and internationally, and she has some useful tips to share with aspiring actors.
The Emmy-nominated actress took to Twitter to let aspiring actors know that sharing Instagram snaps will not get them gigs in acting. She explained that YouTube was a better platform for an updated reel to catch the eye of casting producers and directors.
"Actors/actresses of Mzansi (the country not the channel), please keep your material (a reel ideally) up to date and searchable online (YouTube is great) as you never know who will be looking," she said.
Also, casting producers and directors etc are more interested in looking at a reel when exploring new talent than an Instagram page.— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 15, 2019
As you were.
Just a few weeks ago Mzansi burst into celebration mode after several American publications including W Magazine reported that Thuso will play the lead role in Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground Railroad.
Thuso is cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel.
On her Instagram on the day of the announcement, Thuso shared her excitement.
"My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now," she said.
Budding actors left comments on her tweets thanking her for advice, some even testifying that they met and started to follow Thuso through YouTube.