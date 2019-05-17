WATCH | 'He wasn't my type': Kwesta's wife on their first meeting

Unlike most couples, it wasn't love at first sight between Kwesta and Yolanda. However, that didn't stop them from falling head-over-heels for each other.

Their fairytale is all the proof you need that first impressions don't always set the tone for the way things work out.

Judging by how besotted they are with each other, you would never have guessed that Yolanda's first impression of Kwesta was, "he's not my type".

In a video posted on Instagram, Yolanda explained their first meeting.

"My friend called me up and said, 'can you please do my guy a favour, he needs video girls'. So I went there for my friend and I met him (Kwesta) and he wasn't my type," she said.

Kwesta mockingly touched his heart and said he was hurt by the comments. He added that when he first saw Yolanda, he liked her and kept annoying her because it bugged her.

And the rest, as they say, is history!