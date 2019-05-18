TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: An L is just around the corner

18 May 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest is all about focusing on the positive.
Cassper Nyovest is all about focusing on the positive.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Even though Cassper Nyovest has been accused of being 'fake humble' and 'blowing his own trumpet' on more than one occasion, he's not about to stop celebrating. 

No matter how much hate Cass gets, he's determined to continue focusing on the positive and celebrate every single win. 

"At the highest level, its either you're going to win big or lose big. Thats why you gadda embrace every and single win cause an L is just around the corner." 

Zodwa Wabantu: Money changed my mind about marriage

Why did Zodwa change her mind about marriage? The answer rhymes with honey, darling...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance

'I've never seen anyone who disrespects the judiciary like #BabesWodumo,' said one tweep
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu: My late mom is proud of me, clothed or naked

"I am proud of my progress, I'm sure my mother would be proud too," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nadia Nakai on cyber bullying: If it happens again, I'll still be hurt

"I don't think I have totally got over it. I think I fool myself a lot, to be honest. I have been preaching self-worth, because if I don't it can ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE
  5. Paxton Fielies is 'grateful' for support from fans after she got scammed TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X