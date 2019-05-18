Cici: I'm more of a woman than I was two years ago, my art will reflect that

Cici has come a long way since the days of her breakthrough hit Runaway. So much has happened in her life that she's sure her sound and her message have changed too.

The singer - whose debut album Busisiwe has been doing well both in sales and airplay - explained to TshisaLIVE that she wouldn't change how the world was first introduced to Cici the pop star and the trajectory her career has taken since then shows her evolution as an artist.

"Artists evolve and it's just [like] that with me. A huge part my evolution happened in the public space. I probably won't go back to the kind of music Cici of that time released, but I am sure that my music will always have substance and no matter how it sounds, it will be my best offering yet."