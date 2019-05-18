WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola

We are just weeks away from the debut of Jub Jub's new reality show Uyajola and one fan is already asking the star not to go through with the show.

The show is similar to American hit reality show Cheaters and will see people confront their cheating significant other. It kicks off on May 26.

While the show has got tongues wagging from the moment its hectic teaser dropped last month, once social media user is so stressed about the damage it may cause that he even shot a video begging Jub Jub to put a stop to it.