TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola

18 May 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola', SA's version of 'Cheaters'.
Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola', SA's version of 'Cheaters'.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

We are just weeks away from the debut of Jub Jub's new reality show Uyajola and one fan is already asking the star not to go through with the show.

The show is similar to American hit reality show Cheaters and will see people confront their cheating significant other. It kicks off on May 26.

While the show has got tongues wagging from the moment its hectic teaser dropped last month, once social media user is so stressed about the damage it may cause that he even shot a video begging Jub Jub to put a stop to it.

View this post on Instagram

#repost @mojalovetv @uyajola

A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) on

"I have a problem, I beg someone to speak to Jub Jub. What he's doing is not okay. Please speak to Jub Jub. Explain that this is SA, this is not America. What' he's trying to do we don't understand."

The follower said he that Cheaters was better off left in America.

"These are American things, Cheaters is from America. My brother, Jub Jub, I'm begging you. Why are you doing this to us?"

Cava the show's teaser and see if you agree.

MORE

WATCH | Jub Jub to return to TV on a show about cheating

The name says it all!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's what to look forward to for the rest of 2019

Expect fireworks!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Twitter split on whether Uthando Noxolo dad's to blame for daughter becoming a sex worker

But Thandazwa has been through the most, hey?!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | Nah, Trevor! Don't use us for a laugh TshisaLIVE
  5. Paxton Fielies is 'grateful' for support from fans after she got scammed TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X