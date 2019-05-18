WATCH | Kairo does the things on the decks
18 May 2019 - 14:00
Watch out DJ Arch Junior, Kairo could soon be coming for your spot as one of Mzansi's youngest DJs.
It goes without saying that DJ Zinhle and AKA's little princess has a promising future in front of her and if she follows in mama's footsteps, she could one day be blowing up the scene in Ibiza.
For now, check out how cute this lil girl is.
Go baby 😂😂😂🎵 pic.twitter.com/Qsh3Wd3qxd— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 15, 2019