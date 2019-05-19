TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Simz Ngema raps out a tribute to Dumi

Simz Ngema keep Dumi Masilela's legacy alive through music

19 May 2019 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Simz Ngema is determined to continue Dumi's legacy.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

Musician Simz Ngema took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself and Dumi Masilela's friend Bongani rapping to celebrate the life of the former Rhythm City star.

Bongani shared a video of them paying tribute during a session in Midrand. People came in large numbers to support them and they kept the crowd on their feet.

"When nothing makes sense, we turn to music. Here's a little something we wrote for you my n*gga!" Bongani wrote.

Judging by how Simz was giving it her most, it's clear that Dumi is her eternal crush. She uses music to find healing and fulfilment - and to express how much she misses him.

Simz is focusing on music at the moment and recently released a single. 

Watch the video below.

Simz Ngema on learning to live without her love, Dumi Masilela

"It is hurtful and difficult to be a widow, to have to learn to be independent again," Simz said
WATCH | Simz Ngema’s dance moves are on steroids

Simz Ngema’s dance moves are on steroids
Simz Ngema reveals the release date of Dumi's album

Dumi Masilela's album will be out next week.
