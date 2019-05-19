WATCH | Simz Ngema raps out a tribute to Dumi
Musician Simz Ngema took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself and Dumi Masilela's friend Bongani rapping to celebrate the life of the former Rhythm City star.
Bongani shared a video of them paying tribute during a session in Midrand. People came in large numbers to support them and they kept the crowd on their feet.
"When nothing makes sense, we turn to music. Here's a little something we wrote for you my n*gga!" Bongani wrote.
Judging by how Simz was giving it her most, it's clear that Dumi is her eternal crush. She uses music to find healing and fulfilment - and to express how much she misses him.
Simz is focusing on music at the moment and recently released a single.
Watch the video below.